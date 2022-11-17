AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 13.62% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.20 crore in September 2022 down 70.8% from Rs. 58.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.73 in September 2021.