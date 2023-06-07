English
    AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 14.53% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVAILABLE FINANCE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 14.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.52 crore in March 2023 down 39.95% from Rs. 64.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 62.87 in March 2022.

    AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 156.65 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -3.72% over the last 12 months.

    AVAILABLE FINANCE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.150.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.150.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.01
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.00----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.100.04
    Other Income0.02--0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.100.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.100.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.080.100.08
    Tax0.070.020.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.08-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.08-0.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates38.5126.9764.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.5227.0564.15
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves930.74863.31--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.7526.5162.87
    Diluted EPS37.7526.5162.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.7526.5162.87
    Diluted EPS37.7526.5162.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

