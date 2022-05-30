AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.15 crore in March 2022 up 73.22% from Rs. 37.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has increased to Rs. 62.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 36.29 in March 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 155.35 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)