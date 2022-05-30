 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVAILABLE FINANCE are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.15 crore in March 2022 up 73.22% from Rs. 37.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has increased to Rs. 62.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 36.29 in March 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 155.35 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

AVAILABLE FINANCE
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.17 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.17 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.11 0.12
Other Income 0.04 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.12 0.12
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 0.12 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 0.12 0.12
Tax 0.09 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.12 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.12 0.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 64.17 36.76 36.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.15 36.88 37.03
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.87 36.14 36.29
Diluted EPS 62.87 36.14 36.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.87 36.14 36.29
Diluted EPS 62.87 36.14 36.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
