 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVAILABLE FINANCE are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2022 down 26.66% from Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

AVAILABLE FINANCE
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.17 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.17 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.11 0.11
Other Income -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.11 0.12
Interest -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 0.08 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 0.08 0.12
Tax 0.02 0.03 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 0.05 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 0.05 0.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 26.97 17.15 36.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.05 17.20 36.88
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 863.31 836.26 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.51 16.86 36.14
Diluted EPS 26.51 16.86 36.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.51 16.86 36.14
Diluted EPS 26.51 16.86 36.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited