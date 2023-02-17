AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2022 down 26.66% from Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.