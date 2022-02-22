AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 17.62% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2021 up 35.27% from Rs. 27.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has increased to Rs. 36.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 26.72 in December 2020.

AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 89.70 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.41% returns over the last 6 months and 527.71% over the last 12 months.