Avadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore in September 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 619.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 164.5% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 down 92.61% from Rs. 76.30 crore in September 2021.
Avadh Sugar shares closed at 483.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|589.18
|688.07
|619.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|589.18
|688.07
|619.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.74
|325.97
|14.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.32
|7.25
|1.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|453.99
|216.93
|458.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.27
|23.56
|21.57
|Depreciation
|12.42
|12.47
|12.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.37
|50.19
|48.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.94
|51.71
|61.88
|Other Income
|5.16
|0.33
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.78
|52.04
|63.35
|Interest
|18.21
|21.80
|24.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.99
|30.24
|39.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.99
|30.24
|39.23
|Tax
|-8.71
|10.55
|13.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.28
|19.69
|25.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.28
|19.69
|25.24
|Equity Share Capital
|20.02
|20.02
|20.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.14
|9.84
|12.61
|Diluted EPS
|-8.14
|9.84
|12.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.14
|9.84
|12.61
|Diluted EPS
|-8.14
|9.84
|12.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited