Avadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore in September 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 619.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 164.5% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 down 92.61% from Rs. 76.30 crore in September 2021.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 483.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.

Avadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 589.18 688.07 619.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 589.18 688.07 619.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.74 325.97 14.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.32 7.25 1.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 453.99 216.93 458.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.27 23.56 21.57
Depreciation 12.42 12.47 12.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.37 50.19 48.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.94 51.71 61.88
Other Income 5.16 0.33 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.78 52.04 63.35
Interest 18.21 21.80 24.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.99 30.24 39.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -24.99 30.24 39.23
Tax -8.71 10.55 13.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.28 19.69 25.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.28 19.69 25.24
Equity Share Capital 20.02 20.02 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.14 9.84 12.61
Diluted EPS -8.14 9.84 12.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.14 9.84 12.61
Diluted EPS -8.14 9.84 12.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am
