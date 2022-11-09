English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore in September 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 619.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 164.5% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 down 92.61% from Rs. 76.30 crore in September 2021.

    Avadh Sugar shares closed at 483.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Avadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations589.18688.07619.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations589.18688.07619.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.74325.9714.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.327.251.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks453.99216.93458.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.2723.5621.57
    Depreciation12.4212.4712.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.3750.1948.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.9451.7161.88
    Other Income5.160.331.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.7852.0463.35
    Interest18.2121.8024.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.9930.2439.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.9930.2439.23
    Tax-8.7110.5513.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.2819.6925.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.2819.6925.24
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.149.8412.61
    Diluted EPS-8.149.8412.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.149.8412.61
    Diluted EPS-8.149.8412.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avadh Sugar #Avadh Sugar Energy #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am