Avadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.18 crore in September 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 619.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2022 down 164.5% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 down 92.61% from Rs. 76.30 crore in September 2021.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 483.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.