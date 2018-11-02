Avadh Sugar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 480.23 crore, down 22.91% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 480.23 crore in September 2018 down 22.91% from Rs. 622.95 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.84 crore in September 2018 down 137.19% from Rs. 50.65 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.23 crore in September 2018 down 90.39% from Rs. 106.46 crore in September 2017.
Avadh Sugar shares closed at 459.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and -63.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|480.23
|595.81
|622.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|480.23
|595.81
|622.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|474.37
|1.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|3.16
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|413.05
|-36.10
|463.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.30
|20.72
|16.11
|Depreciation
|10.99
|10.87
|11.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.18
|47.02
|35.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|75.76
|94.34
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.29
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|76.05
|95.31
|Interest
|22.94
|29.47
|30.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.70
|46.57
|64.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.70
|46.57
|64.96
|Tax
|-4.86
|10.30
|14.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.84
|36.27
|50.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.84
|36.27
|50.65
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.82
|36.24
|50.61
|Diluted EPS
|-18.82
|36.24
|50.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.82
|36.24
|50.61
|Diluted EPS
|-18.82
|36.24
|50.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited