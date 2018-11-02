Avadh Sugar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 480.23 crore, down 22.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 480.23 crore in September 2018 down 22.91% from Rs. 622.95 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.84 crore in September 2018 down 137.19% from Rs. 50.65 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.23 crore in September 2018 down 90.39% from Rs. 106.46 crore in September 2017.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 459.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and -63.15% over the last 12 months.