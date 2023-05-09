English
    Avadh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.21 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 846.21 crore in March 2023 up 11.54% from Rs. 758.69 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.09 crore in March 2023 up 54.02% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.59 crore in March 2023 up 63.56% from Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2022.
    Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 39.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.66 in March 2022.Avadh Sugar shares closed at 532.95 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.
    Avadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations846.21674.55758.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations846.21674.55758.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,102.57593.01977.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.556.187.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-507.42-63.91-415.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.2328.3728.71
    Depreciation13.2512.9912.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.5660.5174.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.4837.4072.37
    Other Income1.871.901.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.3439.3074.01
    Interest17.7111.5819.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.6327.7254.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.6327.7254.36
    Tax31.539.983.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.0917.7451.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.0917.7451.35
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.518.8625.66
    Diluted EPS39.518.8625.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.518.8625.66
    Diluted EPS39.518.8625.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
