Avadh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.21 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 846.21 crore in March 2023 up 11.54% from Rs. 758.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.09 crore in March 2023 up 54.02% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.59 crore in March 2023 up 63.56% from Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2022.
Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 39.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.66 in March 2022.
|Avadh Sugar shares closed at 532.95 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|846.21
|674.55
|758.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|846.21
|674.55
|758.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,102.57
|593.01
|977.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.55
|6.18
|7.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-507.42
|-63.91
|-415.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.23
|28.37
|28.71
|Depreciation
|13.25
|12.99
|12.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.56
|60.51
|74.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|126.48
|37.40
|72.37
|Other Income
|1.87
|1.90
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.34
|39.30
|74.01
|Interest
|17.71
|11.58
|19.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|110.63
|27.72
|54.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|110.63
|27.72
|54.36
|Tax
|31.53
|9.98
|3.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|79.09
|17.74
|51.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|79.09
|17.74
|51.35
|Equity Share Capital
|20.02
|20.02
|20.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|39.51
|8.86
|25.66
|Diluted EPS
|39.51
|8.86
|25.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|39.51
|8.86
|25.66
|Diluted EPS
|39.51
|8.86
|25.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited