Avadh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.21 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 846.21 674.55 758.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 846.21 674.55 758.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,102.57 593.01 977.90 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.55 6.18 7.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -507.42 -63.91 -415.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.23 28.37 28.71 Depreciation 13.25 12.99 12.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 70.56 60.51 74.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.48 37.40 72.37 Other Income 1.87 1.90 1.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.34 39.30 74.01 Interest 17.71 11.58 19.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.63 27.72 54.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 110.63 27.72 54.36 Tax 31.53 9.98 3.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.09 17.74 51.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.09 17.74 51.35 Equity Share Capital 20.02 20.02 20.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 39.51 8.86 25.66 Diluted EPS 39.51 8.86 25.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 39.51 8.86 25.66 Diluted EPS 39.51 8.86 25.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited