Avadh Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.69 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 758.69 crore in March 2022 down 8.68% from Rs. 830.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2022 down 9.27% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2022 down 20.62% from Rs. 109.06 crore in March 2021.

Avadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 28.28 in March 2021.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 652.25 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.94% returns over the last 6 months and 93.26% over the last 12 months.