Avadh Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.69 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 758.69 crore in March 2022 down 8.68% from Rs. 830.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2022 down 9.27% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2022 down 20.62% from Rs. 109.06 crore in March 2021.

Avadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 28.28 in March 2021.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 652.25 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.94% returns over the last 6 months and 93.26% over the last 12 months.

Avadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 758.69 746.52 830.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 758.69 746.52 830.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 977.90 603.47 905.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.78 6.22 6.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -415.48 -22.51 -283.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.71 27.09 27.78
Depreciation 12.56 12.97 12.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.86 59.20 67.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.37 60.09 94.38
Other Income 1.64 0.54 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.01 60.62 96.39
Interest 19.65 16.18 27.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.36 44.44 68.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.36 44.44 68.48
Tax 3.00 15.57 11.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.35 28.86 56.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.35 28.86 56.60
Equity Share Capital 20.02 20.02 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.66 14.41 28.28
Diluted EPS 25.66 14.41 28.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.66 14.41 28.28
Diluted EPS 25.66 14.41 28.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
