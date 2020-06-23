Avadh Sugar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 773.14 crore, up 45.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.14 crore in March 2020 up 45.3% from Rs. 532.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.50 crore in March 2020 down 29% from Rs. 85.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.44 crore in March 2020 down 35.5% from Rs. 147.96 crore in March 2019.

Avadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 85.14 in March 2019.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 190.30 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -42.67% over the last 12 months.