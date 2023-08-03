English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 682.05 crore, down 0.87% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 682.05 crore in June 2023 down 0.87% from Rs. 688.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2023 up 12.58% from Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.07 crore in June 2023 up 13.27% from Rs. 64.51 crore in June 2022.

    Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2022.

    Avadh Sugar shares closed at 570.35 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.48% over the last 12 months.

    Avadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations682.05846.21688.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations682.05846.21688.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials478.271,102.57325.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.228.557.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.93-507.42216.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1832.2323.56
    Depreciation13.1313.2512.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.6470.5650.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.69126.4851.71
    Other Income0.251.870.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.94128.3452.04
    Interest25.8417.7121.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.11110.6330.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.11110.6330.24
    Tax11.9431.5310.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.1779.0919.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.1779.0919.69
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0739.519.84
    Diluted EPS11.0739.519.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0739.519.84
    Diluted EPS11.0739.519.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avadh Sugar #Avadh Sugar Energy #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!