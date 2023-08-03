Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 682.05 crore, down 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.05 crore in June 2023 down 0.87% from Rs. 688.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2023 up 12.58% from Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.07 crore in June 2023 up 13.27% from Rs. 64.51 crore in June 2022.

Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2022.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 570.35 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.48% over the last 12 months.