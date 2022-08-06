Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.07 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.07 crore in June 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 618.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022 up 3.92% from Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.51 crore in June 2022 down 8.46% from Rs. 70.47 crore in June 2021.

Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.47 in June 2021.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 522.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 10.70% over the last 12 months.