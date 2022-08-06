 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.07 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 688.07 crore in June 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 618.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022 up 3.92% from Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.51 crore in June 2022 down 8.46% from Rs. 70.47 crore in June 2021.

Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.47 in June 2021.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 522.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 10.70% over the last 12 months.

Avadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 688.07 758.69 618.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 688.07 758.69 618.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 325.97 977.90 278.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.25 7.78 4.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 216.93 -415.48 199.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.56 28.71 22.76
Depreciation 12.47 12.56 12.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.19 74.86 43.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.71 72.37 57.19
Other Income 0.33 1.64 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.04 74.01 57.67
Interest 21.80 19.65 28.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.24 54.36 29.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.24 54.36 29.20
Tax 10.55 3.00 10.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.69 51.35 18.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.69 51.35 18.95
Equity Share Capital 20.02 20.02 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 25.66 9.47
Diluted EPS 9.84 25.66 9.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 25.66 9.47
Diluted EPS 9.84 25.66 9.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
