    Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.07 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 688.07 crore in June 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 618.83 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022 up 3.92% from Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.51 crore in June 2022 down 8.46% from Rs. 70.47 crore in June 2021.

    Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.47 in June 2021.

    Avadh Sugar shares closed at 522.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 10.70% over the last 12 months.

    Avadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations688.07758.69618.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations688.07758.69618.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials325.97977.90278.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.257.784.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks216.93-415.48199.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5628.7122.76
    Depreciation12.4712.5612.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.1974.8643.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.7172.3757.19
    Other Income0.331.640.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0474.0157.67
    Interest21.8019.6528.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.2454.3629.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.2454.3629.20
    Tax10.553.0010.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.6951.3518.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.6951.3518.95
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8425.669.47
    Diluted EPS9.8425.669.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8425.669.47
    Diluted EPS9.8425.669.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avadh Sugar #Avadh Sugar Energy #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
