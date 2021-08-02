Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 618.83 crore, up 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.83 crore in June 2021 up 9.83% from Rs. 563.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2021 up 88.58% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.47 crore in June 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 55.57 crore in June 2020.

Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2020.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 495.85 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 149.74% returns over the last 6 months and 189.04% over the last 12 months.