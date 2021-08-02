MARKET NEWS

Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 618.83 crore, up 9.83% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.83 crore in June 2021 up 9.83% from Rs. 563.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2021 up 88.58% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.47 crore in June 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 55.57 crore in June 2020.

Avadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2020.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 495.85 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 149.74% returns over the last 6 months and 189.04% over the last 12 months.

Avadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations618.83830.84563.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations618.83830.84563.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials278.18905.83452.95
Purchase of Traded Goods4.766.223.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks199.66-283.97-21.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.7627.7823.02
Depreciation12.8012.6711.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.4967.9449.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1994.3844.06
Other Income0.482.010.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6796.3944.22
Interest28.4727.9128.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.2068.4815.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.2068.4815.54
Tax10.2511.885.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.9556.6010.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.9556.6010.05
Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.4728.285.02
Diluted EPS9.4728.285.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.4728.285.02
Diluted EPS9.4728.285.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Avadh Sugar #Avadh Sugar Energy #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:44 pm

