Avadh Sugar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 478.30 crore, down 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.30 crore in June 2019 down 19.72% from Rs. 595.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.38 crore in June 2019 down 27.28% from Rs. 36.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.51 crore in June 2019 down 0.47% from Rs. 86.92 crore in June 2018.

Avadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 36.24 in June 2018.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 225.65 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.89% returns over the last 6 months and 16.57% over the last 12 months.