Avadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.55 crore, down 9.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 674.55 crore in December 2022 down 9.64% from Rs. 746.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 down 38.55% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.29 crore in December 2022 down 28.94% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.

Avadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 674.55 589.18 746.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 674.55 589.18 746.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 593.01 50.74 603.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.18 2.32 6.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.91 453.99 -22.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.37 36.27 27.09
Depreciation 12.99 12.42 12.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.51 45.37 59.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.40 -11.94 60.09
Other Income 1.90 5.16 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.30 -6.78 60.62
Interest 11.58 18.21 16.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.72 -24.99 44.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.72 -24.99 44.44
Tax 9.98 -8.71 15.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.74 -16.28 28.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.74 -16.28 28.86
Equity Share Capital 20.02 20.02 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.86 -8.14 14.41
Diluted EPS 8.86 -8.14 14.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.86 -8.14 14.41
Diluted EPS 8.86 -8.14 14.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
