Avadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.55 crore, down 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.55 crore in December 2022 down 9.64% from Rs. 746.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 down 38.55% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.29 crore in December 2022 down 28.94% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.

Avadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.41 in December 2021.

