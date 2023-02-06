English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.55 crore, down 9.64% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 674.55 crore in December 2022 down 9.64% from Rs. 746.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 down 38.55% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.29 crore in December 2022 down 28.94% from Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2021.

    Avadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations674.55589.18746.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations674.55589.18746.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials593.0150.74603.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.182.326.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.91453.99-22.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.3736.2727.09
    Depreciation12.9912.4212.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.5145.3759.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.40-11.9460.09
    Other Income1.905.160.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.30-6.7860.62
    Interest11.5818.2116.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.72-24.9944.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.72-24.9944.44
    Tax9.98-8.7115.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.74-16.2828.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.74-16.2828.86
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.86-8.1414.41
    Diluted EPS8.86-8.1414.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.86-8.1414.41
    Diluted EPS8.86-8.1414.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited