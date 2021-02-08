Avadh Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 696.32 crore, down 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.32 crore in December 2020 down 20.02% from Rs. 870.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2020 down 50.29% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.49 crore in December 2020 down 4.69% from Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2019.

Avadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2019.

Avadh Sugar shares closed at 195.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.77% over the last 12 months.