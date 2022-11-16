Autoriders Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore, up 129.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore in September 2022 up 129.57% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 up 206.07% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2022 up 108.33% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 59.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.57 in September 2021.