Autoriders Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore, up 129.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore in September 2022 up 129.57% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 up 206.07% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2022 up 108.33% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 59.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.57 in September 2021.

 

Autoriders International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.84 15.91 7.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.84 15.91 7.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 1.33 0.69
Depreciation 1.78 1.56 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.22 9.81 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.29 3.20 1.05
Other Income 0.18 0.06 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.47 3.26 1.26
Interest 0.54 0.47 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.94 2.79 0.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.94 2.79 0.96
Tax -- 0.07 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.94 2.71 0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.94 2.71 0.96
Equity Share Capital 0.49 0.49 0.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.89 55.39 19.57
Diluted EPS 59.89 55.39 19.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.89 55.39 19.57
Diluted EPS 59.89 55.39 19.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

