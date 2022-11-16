Autoriders Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore, up 129.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore in September 2022 up 129.57% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 up 206.07% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2022 up 108.33% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.
Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 59.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.57 in September 2021.
|
|Autoriders International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.84
|15.91
|7.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.84
|15.91
|7.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.33
|0.69
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.56
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.22
|9.81
|4.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.29
|3.20
|1.05
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.06
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.47
|3.26
|1.26
|Interest
|0.54
|0.47
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.94
|2.79
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.94
|2.79
|0.96
|Tax
|--
|0.07
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.94
|2.71
|0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.94
|2.71
|0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|59.89
|55.39
|19.57
|Diluted EPS
|59.89
|55.39
|19.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|59.89
|55.39
|19.57
|Diluted EPS
|59.89
|55.39
|19.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited