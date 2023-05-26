Autoriders Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 85.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in March 2023 up 85.39% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 230.9% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 85% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.
|Autoriders International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.68
|17.13
|10.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.68
|17.13
|10.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.14
|1.58
|1.19
|Depreciation
|1.96
|1.90
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.46
|10.94
|6.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.12
|2.71
|1.44
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.01
|-0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.22
|2.72
|1.40
|Interest
|0.62
|0.53
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.59
|2.19
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.59
|2.19
|0.95
|Tax
|3.68
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.09
|2.19
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.09
|2.19
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.34
|44.76
|18.57
|Diluted EPS
|-23.34
|44.76
|18.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.34
|44.76
|18.57
|Diluted EPS
|-23.34
|44.76
|18.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited