    Autoriders Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 85.39% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in March 2023 up 85.39% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 230.9% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 85% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.

    Autoriders International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6817.1310.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6817.1310.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.141.581.19
    Depreciation1.961.901.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4610.946.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.122.711.44
    Other Income0.100.01-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.222.721.40
    Interest0.620.530.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.190.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.190.95
    Tax3.68--0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.092.190.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.092.190.83
    Equity Share Capital0.490.490.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.3444.7618.57
    Diluted EPS-23.3444.7618.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.3444.7618.57
    Diluted EPS-23.3444.7618.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Autoriders International #Autoriders Intl #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:22 pm