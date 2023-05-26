Autoriders Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 85.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in March 2023 up 85.39% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 230.9% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 85% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.