Autoriders Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.61 crore, up 61.23% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.61 crore in March 2022 up 61.23% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 528.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 268.42% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 18.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in March 2021.

 

Autoriders International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.61 11.04 6.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.61 11.04 6.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 0.83 1.03
Depreciation 1.40 1.48 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.58 6.55 5.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 2.18 -0.70
Other Income -0.04 0.19 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.40 2.37 -0.37
Interest 0.45 0.42 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.95 1.94 -0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.95 1.94 -0.65
Tax 0.12 -- -0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.83 1.94 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.83 1.94 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 0.49 0.49 0.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.57 39.63 -6.23
Diluted EPS 18.57 39.63 -6.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.57 39.63 -6.23
Diluted EPS 18.57 39.63 -6.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Autoriders International #Autoriders Intl #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
