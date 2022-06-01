Autoriders Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.61 crore, up 61.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.61 crore in March 2022 up 61.23% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 528.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 268.42% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 18.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in March 2021.