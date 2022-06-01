Autoriders Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.61 crore, up 61.23% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.61 crore in March 2022 up 61.23% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 528.45% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 268.42% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.
Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 18.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in March 2021.
|Autoriders International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.61
|11.04
|6.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.61
|11.04
|6.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|0.83
|1.03
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.48
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.58
|6.55
|5.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.44
|2.18
|-0.70
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.19
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.40
|2.37
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.45
|0.42
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.95
|1.94
|-0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.95
|1.94
|-0.65
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.83
|1.94
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.83
|1.94
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.57
|39.63
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|18.57
|39.63
|-6.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.57
|39.63
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|18.57
|39.63
|-6.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited