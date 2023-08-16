English
    Autoriders Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore, up 24.57% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore in June 2023 up 24.57% from Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2023 up 26.56% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2022.
    Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 61.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 55.39 in June 2022.
    Autoriders International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8119.6815.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8119.6815.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.832.141.33
    Depreciation2.361.961.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9812.469.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.643.123.20
    Other Income0.100.100.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.743.223.26
    Interest0.740.620.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.002.592.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.002.592.79
    Tax--3.680.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.00-1.092.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.00-1.092.71
    Equity Share Capital0.490.490.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.14-23.3455.39
    Diluted EPS61.14-23.3455.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.14-23.3455.39
    Diluted EPS61.14-23.3455.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

