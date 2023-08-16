Autoriders Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.81 crore, up 24.57% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.81 19.68 15.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.81 19.68 15.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.83 2.14 1.33 Depreciation 2.36 1.96 1.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.98 12.46 9.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.64 3.12 3.20 Other Income 0.10 0.10 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.74 3.22 3.26 Interest 0.74 0.62 0.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.00 2.59 2.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.00 2.59 2.79 Tax -- 3.68 0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.00 -1.09 2.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.00 -1.09 2.71 Equity Share Capital 0.49 0.49 0.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 61.14 -23.34 55.39 Diluted EPS 61.14 -23.34 55.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 61.14 -23.34 55.39 Diluted EPS 61.14 -23.34 55.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited