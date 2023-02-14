Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 55.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.18% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 12.94% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.
Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 44.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 39.63 in December 2021.
|
|Autoriders International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.13
|17.84
|11.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.13
|17.84
|11.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.58
|1.55
|0.83
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.78
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.94
|11.22
|6.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.71
|3.29
|2.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.72
|3.47
|2.37
|Interest
|0.53
|0.54
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.19
|2.94
|1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.19
|2.94
|1.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.19
|2.94
|1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.19
|2.94
|1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.76
|59.89
|39.63
|Diluted EPS
|44.76
|59.89
|39.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.76
|59.89
|39.63
|Diluted EPS
|44.76
|59.89
|39.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited