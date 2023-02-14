Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 55.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.18% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 12.94% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.