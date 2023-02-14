English
    Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 55.18% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 up 55.18% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 12.94% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.

    Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 44.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 39.63 in December 2021.

    Autoriders International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.1317.8411.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.1317.8411.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.581.550.83
    Depreciation1.901.781.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9411.226.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.713.292.18
    Other Income0.010.180.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.723.472.37
    Interest0.530.540.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.192.941.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.192.941.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.192.941.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.192.941.94
    Equity Share Capital0.490.490.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.7659.8939.63
    Diluted EPS44.7659.8939.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.7659.8939.63
    Diluted EPS44.7659.8939.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am