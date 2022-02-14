Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, up 98.29% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in December 2021 up 98.29% from Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 2399.74% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021 up 161.9% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.
Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 39.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2020.
|Autoriders International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.04
|7.77
|5.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.04
|7.77
|5.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.69
|0.64
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.26
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.55
|4.79
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|1.05
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.21
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.37
|1.26
|0.25
|Interest
|0.42
|0.30
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.94
|0.96
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.94
|0.96
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.94
|0.96
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.94
|0.96
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|39.63
|19.57
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|39.63
|19.57
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|39.63
|19.57
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|39.63
|19.57
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited