Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, up 98.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in December 2021 up 98.29% from Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 2399.74% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021 up 161.9% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 39.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2020.