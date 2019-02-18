Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, up 4.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoriders International are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in December 2018 up 4.53% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 484.07% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2018 up 68.67% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.
Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 19.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2017.
|
|Autoriders International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.20
|17.09
|16.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.20
|17.09
|16.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|1.79
|2.03
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.41
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.51
|13.02
|12.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|0.87
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.39
|0.89
|0.24
|Interest
|0.42
|0.45
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.44
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.97
|0.44
|-0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.97
|0.44
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.97
|0.44
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.73
|9.03
|-6.16
|Diluted EPS
|19.73
|9.03
|-6.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.73
|9.03
|-6.16
|Diluted EPS
|19.73
|9.03
|-6.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.01
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|28.59
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.04
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|71.41
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited