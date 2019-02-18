Autoriders Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, up 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in December 2018 up 4.53% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 484.07% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2018 up 68.67% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.

Autoriders Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 19.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2017.