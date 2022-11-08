 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Automotive Axle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.72 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.72 crore in September 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 308.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in September 2022 up 197.15% from Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2022 up 122.64% from Rs. 23.19 crore in September 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 19.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in September 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,978.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.24% over the last 12 months.

Automotive Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 474.72 500.20 308.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.72 500.20 308.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.37 354.38 210.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.36 2.82 12.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.67 31.15 25.88
Depreciation 10.34 10.29 8.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.60 60.33 37.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.10 41.23 13.52
Other Income 1.19 1.09 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.29 42.32 14.57
Interest 0.75 0.75 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.55 41.58 13.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.55 41.58 13.94
Tax 10.42 11.17 3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.13 30.40 10.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.13 30.40 10.14
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.34 20.12 6.71
Diluted EPS 19.34 20.12 6.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.34 20.12 6.71
Diluted EPS 19.34 20.12 6.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Automotive Axle #Automotive Axles #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.