Automotive Axle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.72 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.72 crore in September 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 308.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in September 2022 up 197.15% from Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2022 up 122.64% from Rs. 23.19 crore in September 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 19.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in September 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,978.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.24% over the last 12 months.