    Automotive Axle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.72 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 474.72 crore in September 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 308.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.13 crore in September 2022 up 197.15% from Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2022 up 122.64% from Rs. 23.19 crore in September 2021.

    Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 19.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in September 2021.

    Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,978.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.24% over the last 12 months.

    Automotive Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations474.72500.20308.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations474.72500.20308.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.37354.38210.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.362.8212.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.6731.1525.88
    Depreciation10.3410.298.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.6060.3337.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1041.2313.52
    Other Income1.191.091.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.2942.3214.57
    Interest0.750.750.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5541.5813.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.5541.5813.94
    Tax10.4211.173.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1330.4010.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1330.4010.14
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3420.126.71
    Diluted EPS19.3420.126.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3420.126.71
    Diluted EPS19.3420.126.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm