Automotive Axle Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 498.38 crore, up 42.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 498.38 crore in September 2018 up 42.54% from Rs. 349.64 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.05 crore in September 2018 up 56.74% from Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.71 crore in September 2018 up 46.1% from Rs. 40.87 crore in September 2017.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 21.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.53 in September 2017.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,178.30 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.69% over the last 12 months.