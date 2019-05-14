Automotive Axle Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 481.09 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:
Net Sales at Rs 481.09 crore in March 2019 up 2.56% from Rs. 469.07 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.95 crore in March 2019 up 5.9% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.99 crore in March 2019 up 6.1% from Rs. 55.60 crore in March 2018.
Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,123.60 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.55% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Automotive Axles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|481.09
|485.78
|469.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|481.09
|485.78
|469.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|291.89
|395.67
|329.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.20
|-60.43
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.17
|31.54
|26.70
|Depreciation
|10.00
|11.45
|11.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.32
|63.21
|57.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.52
|44.34
|42.82
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.72
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.99
|45.05
|43.71
|Interest
|0.01
|0.15
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.98
|44.90
|43.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.98
|44.90
|43.53
|Tax
|19.03
|14.35
|15.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.95
|30.55
|28.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.95
|30.55
|28.29
|Equity Share Capital
|15.11
|15.11
|15.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|20.21
|18.72
|Diluted EPS
|--
|20.21
|18.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.82
|20.21
|18.72
|Diluted EPS
|19.82
|20.21
|18.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited