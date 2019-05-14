Automotive Axle Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 481.09 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.09 crore in March 2019 up 2.56% from Rs. 469.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.95 crore in March 2019 up 5.9% from Rs. 28.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.99 crore in March 2019 up 6.1% from Rs. 55.60 crore in March 2018.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,123.60 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.55% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.