Automotive Axle Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.20 crore, up 96.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 500.20 crore in June 2022 up 96.15% from Rs. 255.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2022 up 445.6% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.61 crore in June 2022 up 215.6% from Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 20.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,912.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.29% returns over the last 6 months and 28.45% over the last 12 months.

Automotive Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 500.20 552.28 255.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 500.20 552.28 255.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.38 400.59 188.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.82 -3.46 -9.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.15 34.52 25.53
Depreciation 10.29 10.32 8.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.33 58.58 35.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.23 51.74 7.35
Other Income 1.09 0.44 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.32 52.18 8.45
Interest 0.75 0.63 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.58 51.55 7.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.58 51.55 7.77
Tax 11.17 12.71 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.40 38.84 5.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.40 38.84 5.57
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.12 25.70 3.69
Diluted EPS 20.12 25.70 3.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.12 25.70 3.69
Diluted EPS 20.12 25.70 3.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
