Automotive Axle Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.20 crore, up 96.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.20 crore in June 2022 up 96.15% from Rs. 255.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2022 up 445.6% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.61 crore in June 2022 up 215.6% from Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 20.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,912.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.29% returns over the last 6 months and 28.45% over the last 12 months.