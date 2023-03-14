Automotive Axle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 374.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.92% from Rs. 19.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.23% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2021.