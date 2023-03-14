 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Automotive Axle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 374.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.92% from Rs. 19.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.23% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2021.

Automotive Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 655.78 474.72 374.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 655.78 474.72 374.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 474.29 354.37 272.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.27 -16.36 -9.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.49 29.67 28.35
Depreciation 10.37 10.34 9.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.50 56.60 47.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.40 40.10 25.65
Other Income 1.35 1.19 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.75 41.29 27.32
Interest 0.81 0.75 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.94 40.55 26.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.94 40.55 26.79
Tax 17.26 10.42 6.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.68 30.13 19.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.68 30.13 19.80
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.54 19.34 13.10
Diluted EPS 33.54 19.34 13.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.54 19.34 13.10
Diluted EPS 33.54 19.34 13.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited