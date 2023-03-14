Automotive Axle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 374.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.92% from Rs. 19.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.23% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2021.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 33.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.10 in December 2021.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 2,503.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.78% returns over the last 6 months and 73.20% over the last 12 months.