English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Automotive Axle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 655.78 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 374.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.92% from Rs. 19.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.23% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2021.

    Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 33.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.10 in December 2021.

    Automotive Axle shares closed at 2,503.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.78% returns over the last 6 months and 73.20% over the last 12 months.

    Automotive Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations655.78474.72374.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations655.78474.72374.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials474.29354.37272.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.27-16.36-9.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.4929.6728.35
    Depreciation10.3710.349.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.5056.6047.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.4040.1025.65
    Other Income1.351.191.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.7541.2927.32
    Interest0.810.750.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.9440.5526.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.9440.5526.79
    Tax17.2610.426.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.6830.1319.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.6830.1319.80
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.5419.3413.10
    Diluted EPS33.5419.3413.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.5419.3413.10
    Diluted EPS33.5419.3413.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Automotive Axle #Automotive Axles #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am