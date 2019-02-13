Automotive Axle Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 485.78 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.78 crore in December 2018 up 19.08% from Rs. 407.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2018 up 36.97% from Rs. 22.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.50 crore in December 2018 up 24.07% from Rs. 45.54 crore in December 2017.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 20.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.76 in December 2017.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 1,115.35 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.27% over the last 12 months.