Autoline Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.07 crore, down 31.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.07 crore in September 2019 down 31.96% from Rs. 122.09 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.12 crore in September 2019 down 66.09% from Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2019 down 157.09% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2018.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 24.00 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.32% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.