Autoline Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.46 crore, down 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.46 crore in June 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 179.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 20.96% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 82.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.