Autoline Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore in December 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 164.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 80.58% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.93% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2021.