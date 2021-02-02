Autoline Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.05 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.05 crore in December 2020 up 13.08% from Rs. 81.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020 up 36.51% from Rs. 16.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 up 162.85% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2019.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 32.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 32.65% over the last 12 months.