Autoline Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 104.62 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.62 crore in December 2018 up 1.44% from Rs. 103.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2018 down 16.15% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2018 down 871.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 58.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.