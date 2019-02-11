Autoline Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 104.62 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.62 crore in December 2018 up 1.44% from Rs. 103.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2018 down 16.15% from Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2018 down 871.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.
Autoline Ind shares closed at 58.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Autoline Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.62
|122.09
|103.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.62
|122.09
|103.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.38
|89.05
|73.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.59
|-1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.56
|8.48
|8.76
|Depreciation
|5.17
|5.48
|5.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.35
|21.19
|22.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.70
|-2.70
|-5.93
|Other Income
|1.06
|0.11
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.64
|-2.59
|-5.25
|Interest
|8.54
|8.32
|8.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.18
|-10.91
|-13.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.18
|-10.91
|-13.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.18
|-10.91
|-13.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.18
|-10.91
|-13.93
|Equity Share Capital
|22.22
|21.00
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.69
|-5.20
|-6.66
|Diluted EPS
|-7.69
|-5.20
|-6.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.69
|-5.20
|-6.66
|Diluted EPS
|-7.69
|-5.20
|-6.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited