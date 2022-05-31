 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Autoline Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.02 crore, up 59.64% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.02 crore in March 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 117.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022 up 351.61% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022 up 94.84% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2021.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 61.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and 59.77% over the last 12 months.

Autoline Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.02 164.61 117.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.02 164.61 117.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.63 116.38 77.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.04 1.55 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.91 8.34 7.63
Depreciation 5.08 4.99 5.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.83 25.54 22.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.61 7.81 4.93
Other Income 0.32 0.46 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.93 8.27 5.26
Interest 6.65 6.41 9.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.28 1.86 -3.99
Exceptional Items 1.00 -- 0.27
P/L Before Tax 9.28 1.86 -3.72
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.28 1.86 -3.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.28 1.86 -3.72
Minority Interest 0.08 0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.36 1.93 -3.72
Equity Share Capital 37.96 37.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 0.53 -0.97
Diluted EPS 2.38 0.53 -0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 0.53 -0.97
Diluted EPS 2.38 0.53 -0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:28 am
