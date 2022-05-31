Autoline Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.02 crore, up 59.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.02 crore in March 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 117.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022 up 351.61% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022 up 94.84% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2021.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 61.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and 59.77% over the last 12 months.