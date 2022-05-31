English
    Autoline Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.02 crore, up 59.64% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.02 crore in March 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 117.78 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022 up 351.61% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022 up 94.84% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2021.

    Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

    Autoline Ind shares closed at 61.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and 59.77% over the last 12 months.

    Autoline Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.02164.61117.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.02164.61117.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.63116.3877.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.041.55-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.918.347.63
    Depreciation5.084.995.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8325.5422.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.617.814.93
    Other Income0.320.460.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.938.275.26
    Interest6.656.419.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.281.86-3.99
    Exceptional Items1.00--0.27
    P/L Before Tax9.281.86-3.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.281.86-3.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.281.86-3.72
    Minority Interest0.080.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.361.93-3.72
    Equity Share Capital37.9637.9630.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.440.53-0.97
    Diluted EPS2.380.53-0.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.440.53-0.97
    Diluted EPS2.380.53-0.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 10:28 am
