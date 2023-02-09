 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Autoline Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.40 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 153.40 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 164.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2022 up 135.75% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 2.87% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.
Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021. Autoline Ind shares closed at 73.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.
Autoline Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations153.40167.71164.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations153.40167.71164.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials107.23127.77116.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.850.031.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.279.338.34
Depreciation4.095.074.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.0323.8925.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.931.627.81
Other Income0.620.330.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.551.958.27
Interest5.075.206.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.48-3.251.86
Exceptional Items--13.55--
P/L Before Tax4.4810.301.86
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.4810.301.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.4810.301.86
Minority Interest0.070.080.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.5510.381.93
Equity Share Capital38.9638.9637.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.152.650.53
Diluted EPS1.152.650.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.152.650.53
Diluted EPS1.152.650.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Autoline Ind #Autoline Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 10:44 pm