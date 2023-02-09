Autoline Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.40 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 153.40 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 164.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2022 up 135.75% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 2.87% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.
Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.
|Autoline Ind shares closed at 73.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.
|Autoline Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.40
|167.71
|164.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.40
|167.71
|164.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|107.23
|127.77
|116.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.85
|0.03
|1.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.27
|9.33
|8.34
|Depreciation
|4.09
|5.07
|4.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.03
|23.89
|25.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.93
|1.62
|7.81
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.33
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.55
|1.95
|8.27
|Interest
|5.07
|5.20
|6.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.48
|-3.25
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|13.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.48
|10.30
|1.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.48
|10.30
|1.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.48
|10.30
|1.86
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.55
|10.38
|1.93
|Equity Share Capital
|38.96
|38.96
|37.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.15
|2.65
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.15
|2.65
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.15
|2.65
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.15
|2.65
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited