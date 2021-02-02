Autoline Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in December 2020 up 13.73% from Rs. 81.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2020 up 36.64% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2020 up 156.1% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2019.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 32.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 32.65% over the last 12 months.