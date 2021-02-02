Autoline Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 13.73% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in December 2020 up 13.73% from Rs. 81.42 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2020 up 36.64% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2020 up 156.1% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2019.
Autoline Ind shares closed at 32.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 32.65% over the last 12 months.
|Autoline Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.60
|61.50
|81.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.60
|61.50
|81.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.05
|40.61
|60.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.91
|-1.28
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.35
|6.89
|7.91
|Depreciation
|5.13
|5.17
|5.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.47
|15.01
|17.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-4.90
|-9.51
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.63
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-4.27
|-9.05
|Interest
|7.70
|8.29
|7.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.67
|-12.56
|-16.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.67
|-12.56
|-16.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.67
|-12.56
|-16.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.67
|-12.56
|-16.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.67
|-12.56
|-16.84
|Equity Share Capital
|30.96
|28.26
|27.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|-4.49
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|-4.49
|-6.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|-4.49
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|-4.49
|-6.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited