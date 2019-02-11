Autoline Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 104.63 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.63 crore in December 2018 up 1.43% from Rs. 103.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2018 down 17.27% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2018 down 1676.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.
Autoline Ind shares closed at 58.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Autoline Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.63
|122.10
|103.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.63
|122.10
|103.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.38
|89.05
|73.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.59
|-1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.96
|8.86
|9.19
|Depreciation
|5.17
|5.48
|5.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.18
|21.09
|21.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.92
|-2.97
|-6.05
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.13
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.85
|-2.84
|-5.40
|Interest
|8.58
|8.34
|8.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.43
|-11.18
|-14.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.43
|-11.18
|-14.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.43
|-11.18
|-14.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.43
|-11.18
|-14.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.43
|-11.18
|-14.01
|Equity Share Capital
|22.22
|21.00
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.82
|-5.32
|-6.72
|Diluted EPS
|-7.81
|-5.32
|-6.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.82
|-5.32
|-6.72
|Diluted EPS
|-7.81
|-5.32
|-6.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited