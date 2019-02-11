Autoline Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 104.63 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.63 crore in December 2018 up 1.43% from Rs. 103.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2018 down 17.27% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2018 down 1676.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 58.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.