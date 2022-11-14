Auto Stampings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.94 crore, up 45.99% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:
Net Sales at Rs 215.94 crore in September 2022 up 45.99% from Rs. 147.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 441.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2022 up 64.69% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.
Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.
|Auto Stampings shares closed at 395.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 198.12% over the last 12 months.
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|215.94
|209.08
|147.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|215.94
|209.08
|147.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|179.43
|175.39
|121.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.93
|-2.74
|-4.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.75
|9.58
|8.26
|Depreciation
|3.46
|3.24
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.58
|20.81
|17.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.64
|2.80
|2.74
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.63
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.17
|3.43
|2.74
|Interest
|3.00
|2.69
|4.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.18
|0.74
|-1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.80
|P/L Before Tax
|2.18
|0.74
|0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.18
|0.74
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.18
|0.74
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|15.86
|15.86
|15.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|0.47
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|0.47
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|0.47
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|0.47
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited