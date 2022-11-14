Auto Stampings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.94 crore, up 45.99% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 215.94 crore in September 2022 up 45.99% from Rs. 147.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 441.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2022 up 64.69% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

    Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

    Auto Stampings shares closed at 395.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 198.12% over the last 12 months.

    Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.94209.08147.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations215.94209.08147.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.43175.39121.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.93-2.74-4.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.759.588.26
    Depreciation3.463.242.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5820.8117.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.642.802.74
    Other Income0.530.630.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.173.432.74
    Interest3.002.694.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.180.74-1.40
    Exceptional Items----1.80
    P/L Before Tax2.180.740.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.180.740.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.180.740.40
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8615.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.470.26
    Diluted EPS1.370.470.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.470.26
    Diluted EPS1.370.470.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

