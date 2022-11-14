Auto Stampings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.94 crore, up 45.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.94 crore in September 2022 up 45.99% from Rs. 147.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 441.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2022 up 64.69% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.