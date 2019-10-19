Auto Stampings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore, down 32.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore in September 2019 down 32.75% from Rs. 127.48 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2019 down 142.02% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2019 down 136.97% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2018.
Auto Stampings shares closed at 30.75 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.09% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.73
|120.34
|127.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.73
|120.34
|127.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.80
|86.88
|94.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.28
|7.40
|-3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.28
|9.93
|9.77
|Depreciation
|2.86
|2.85
|2.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.85
|18.51
|17.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.35
|-5.22
|6.90
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.15
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.32
|-5.08
|6.92
|Interest
|4.37
|4.47
|4.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.68
|-9.55
|2.82
|Exceptional Items
|9.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|-9.55
|2.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|-9.55
|2.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|-9.55
|2.82
|Equity Share Capital
|15.86
|15.86
|15.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-6.02
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-6.02
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-6.02
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-6.02
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
