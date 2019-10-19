Auto Stampings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore, down 32.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore in September 2019 down 32.75% from Rs. 127.48 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2019 down 142.02% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2019 down 136.97% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2018.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 30.75 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.09% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.